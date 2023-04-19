Two sisters are expanding their 'Sweet' business

BALTIMORE — Erin and Lena Bowman started their Sistahs' Sweets business at just 14 and 15-years-old, a few years later they got their first food truck.

Now at 20 and 21 their business is continuing to grow and they are about to launch their third food truck.

"Its been a journey its difficult because it was a hobby at first so it started to become a business for real in 2019 and then during the pandemic it just kind of took off and that's when we launched singing telegrams as well," said Erin.

The two not only bake each cupcake themselves, but they have a unique twist to their business by offering singing telegrams for things like birthdays and weddings or simply just because.

"My parents said that singing telegrams were popular back in the day but we knew nothing about it so we decided to bring it back, its something new to jazz our business up," said Lena.

We spoke to a few customers who say they are excited to hear that there is going to be a third truck.

"To know that there will be more of them out there on the road so I'll have more of a chance to get to see them and eat their cupcakes that's really exciting for me, and to know that they're as young as me and can start this big business is really amazing," said Jaelyn Craigen, a customer.

Jada Lane says the cupcakes aren't the only thing that is sweet about the business, "They make you feel like you're family. They are such sweet girls like literally as soon as they said their little saying I was like, 'oh my God that's adorable that was the sweetest thing I've ever heard.'"

Erin says having her sister as her business partner is rewarding and since they are 14 months apart they do everything together already, she says it just makes things better to have her sister by her side.

"I think its nice to have someone that you can trust and you know that okay shes got my back I've got her back were going to make this happen so yeah its pretty cool," said Erin.

The girls also say that their expansion is going beyond a third truck but they are waiting to share what they have planned for the future of Sistahs' Sweets.