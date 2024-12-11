Slutty Vegan getting closer to opening "our biggest" restaurant, in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Slutty Vegan - the popular Baltimore-bred burger chain that took Atlanta by storm - is getting closer to opening its first Baltimore location.

Owner Pinky Cole previously announced plans to open two Slutty Vegan locations, in South Baltimore's Baltimore Peninsula development and in the Northwood Commons shopping center.

Slutty Vegan has been teasing on its Instagram for days about its opening-date announcement.

The restaurant has been holding hiring sessions this month.

Today, Slutty Vegan posted a photo of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott with a bag from the restaurant, and said:

"The Mayor of Baltimore @mayorbmscott is ready for our Baltimore location @baltimorepeninsula 🎉🙏🏾We’ve already hired most of our staff‼️ We start training this week‼️What are y’all doing for New Year’s Eve⁉️👀"

The restaurant said its Baltimore Peninsula location "will be our biggest." The location will also feature Bar Vegan.

Northwood Commons also still says Slutty Vegan is "coming soon."

