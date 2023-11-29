New marketplace/food stall to open at Baltimore Peninsula

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Peninsula officially announced that a marketplace, featuring local businesses and a food stall, called The Exchange will open there next year.

The Exchange is expected to open in late 2024 and is being designed by Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole Hayes, alongside the Peninsula development team. Pinky Cole announced last month that she'll open a Slutty Vegan location at the Peninsula, in addition to one at Northwood Commons near Morgan State University.

The Exchange will be located in the Rye Street Market building; the hope is it will attract "an array of small businesses and local, woman and minority-owned businesses" and offer a "hyperlocal collection of merchandise and goods." It will also have a seating area, food stall, and yoga studio/multipurpose room.

The market will offer flexible, shorter-term obligations, lower costs to open, and technical support for businesses.

Investor Kevin Plank said it's part of his commitment to create a space for "local entrepreneurship to thrive... We look forward to exploring ideas from the community and working with local entrepreneurs to provide a platform for support and growth through The Exchange.”

MaryAnne Gilmartin, Founder and CEO of MAG Partners, said in a statement: