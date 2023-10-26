Slutty Vegan announces second Baltimore location, at Baltimore Peninsula

Slutty Vegan will be opening a second Baltimore City location, at Baltimore Peninsula (formerly known as Port Covington) late next year.

Pinky Cole, founder of the popular vegan burger chain, is announcing this morning that she'll be bringing her business to the south Baltimore development. She'll be setting up Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan there. The restaurants are expected to bring more than 100 new jobs to the city.

Slutty Vegan is also opening next year at the Northwood Commons shopping center, across from Morgan State University.

Pinky Cole, a Baltimore native, will also be contributing to her hometown in an even bigger way, by being a development partner in Rye Street Market. Rye Street Market is also set to open soon.

She said:

My story began here in Baltimore, the streets of East Baltimore to be exact. This is my homecoming and I could not be more excited to collaborate with [Under Armour's] Kevin Plank. Kevin is a local entrepreneur whom I admire personally and professionally and by partnering with him on Baltimore Peninsula, I get to show the world how coming from humble beginnings can lead to million-dollar dreams turned into reality. This collaboration, brought to life by the incredible KD McNair from my management team, marks a new chapter in my journey as an entrepreneur. I am looking forward to finally establishing my brands of Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan in the city that raised me.

The announcement at Baltimore Peninsula is being followed by a big celebration that's open to the public today, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature a Slutty Vegan food truck on Tidewater Pier at 321 East Cromwell Street. The Western High School Marching Band, Low Rider Skater Club and DJ 5 Starr will also be part of Thursday's event.

Under Armour founder Kevin Plank is scheduled to speak, along with Mayor Brandon Scott.

MaryAnne Gilmartin, Founder and CEO of MAG Partners, said: