Slutty Vegan CEO shares success tips with fellow women in business

BALTIMORE — “2023. We never dreamed of the issues women face would be still at the forefront, and they really are," said Karen Bond, former president of Executive Alliance.

Issues like pay gaps and inequality in the workplace are some of the things the Executive Alliance helps women overcome.

On Thursday night, the organization celebrated 30 years with its Women of Excellence event.

The keynote speaker for the event was Baltimore’s own Pinky Cole, who created a multi-million-dollar franchise called Slutty Vegan.

She says it is important to have organizations like Executive Alliance.

“Being in rooms and spaces like this with women who are in alignment, who have the same ethos, who have the same dreams and aspirations just gets me more excited and motivated about life, and when I’m excited and motivated about life I can go out and conquer the world," said Cole.

As the speaker, Cole shared her personal experiences with building her brand from a food truck to a franchise in just 5 years.

“She is a story of why be unstoppable, and that's what is the underlying reason why Executive Alliance exists because women have pushed on despite failure to success," said Bond.

The event also gave women the opportunity to celebrate each other’s accomplishments, along with the accomplishments of the organization for the last 30 years.

“You have a lot of different people in the room, and you get to exchange ideas and experiences, and new connections. And that's one of the most important things we can do," said Sarah Mogol, chair elect of Executive Alliance.

When sitting down with Cole, WMAR asked her what her message was to women who wanted to be successful in business.

“It is okay to be perfectly imperfect. You can be a mom, you can be a boss, you can be a CEO, you can be a sister, daughter, friend and you can be all of these things and not have to compartmentalize who you are as a woman just because you have a lot on your plate," said Cole.

