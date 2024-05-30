Restaurant in flux at Owings Mills' Mill Station

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Papi Cuisine has pulled out of its plans to open in the former Don Pablo's restaurant in Owings Mills.

The Federal Hill restaurant had originally announced last year that it would be opening a second location, in the Restaurants at Mill Station.

"They will not be opening, but we're hoping to be able to announce a new restaurant in the coming weeks," said Jennifer Maisch, a spokesperson for Kimco Realty, which oversees the Mill Station shopping center. She added that the location has seen a lot of demand from businesses.

Kimco Realty Site plan of Restaurants at Mill Station shows two available spaces (in blue)



Kimco's site plan lists both the Papi Cuisine site and the current Red Lobster restaurant as "available."

Maisch, however, said they have not gotten any notice that Red Lobster plans to close.

Red Lobster recently filed for bankruptcy and abruptly closed dozens of its restaurants nationwide, including four in Maryland, but the restaurants in Owings Mills and White Marsh have remained open.

Papi Cuisine's Baltimore location was recently firebombed, causing at least $30,000 in damage to its dumpster; a woman with a prior arson charge was arrested in the case. The restaurant has also been facing nuisance complaints from its Federal Hill neighbors, who asked the city not to renew the restaurant's liquor license.

