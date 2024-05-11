Woman charged in connection to dumpster fire at Papi Cuisine

BALTIMORE — A woman has been charged in connection with the fire at Papi Cuisine on May 6.

Sheena Herring, 47, was arrested on Thursday, May 9, without incident.

According to court records, Herring was due to appear in court for another case involving arson back in July 2023, but she failed to appear.

Early that morning, a woman was seen walking in the alley next to Papi Cuisine on video.

The owner, Alex Perez, says she used cocktail bombs, throwing them in the dumpster and at the receiving door on the side of their building, destroying a dumpster and their door.

It resulted in at least $30,000 in damages.

Herring is charged with second-degree arson and malicious burning.