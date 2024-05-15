Watch Now
Red Lobster closes four Maryland restaurants

Posted at 1:01 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 13:01:58-04

BALTIMORE — Red Lobster is closing four restaurants in Maryland, including one in Howard County, amidst a national wave of closures.

The seafood chain abruptly closed at least 48 locations nationwide on Monday.

One of the closures is in Columbia, off of Snowden Square Drive.

The restaurant's equipment is set to be auctioned off Thursday.

Three other Red Lobster locations closed in Maryland, in the Washington, D.C. area. Another Red Lobster site closed in January in Bel Air.

Red Lobster restaurants still has open locations in Owings Mills, White Marsh, Hanover, and Annapolis.

