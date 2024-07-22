Raising Cane's to open in Owings Mills, Bel Air next summer

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Raising Cane's confirmed it plans to open its restaurants in Owings Mills and Bel Air next summer.

The fast-food chicken restaurant expects to open at Painters Mill Place (next to CVS/AT&T) on Reisterstown Road near Painters Mill Road.

It also has "a deal approved to start constructing in Bel Air at Baltimore & Atwood [site of the former Grove Plumbing & Heating]" and is "also aiming for a Summer 2025 opening," said a Raising Cane's spokesperson.

Painters Mill Place could also get a car wash, per a proposal that's moving through the county approval process. The entrances for that would be on Reisterstown Road.

The Bel Air Raising Cane's is expected to have outdoor service and a drive-thru.

The restaurant just opened locations last year in Westminster, Gambrills and Columbia.

