Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Raising Cane's to open in Owings Mills, Bel Air next summer

Opening day at Raising Cane's in Columbia
WMAR
Opening day at Raising Cane's in Columbia<br/>
Opening day at Raising Cane's in Columbia
Posted at 1:49 PM, Jul 22, 2024

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Raising Cane's confirmed it plans to open its restaurants in Owings Mills and Bel Air next summer.

The fast-food chicken restaurant expects to open at Painters Mill Place (next to CVS/AT&T) on Reisterstown Road near Painters Mill Road.

It also has "a deal approved to start constructing in Bel Air at Baltimore & Atwood [site of the former Grove Plumbing & Heating]" and is "also aiming for a Summer 2025 opening," said a Raising Cane's spokesperson.

Painters Mill Place could also get a car wash, per a proposal that's moving through the county approval process. The entrances for that would be on Reisterstown Road.

The Bel Air Raising Cane's is expected to have outdoor service and a drive-thru.

The restaurant just opened locations last year in Westminster, Gambrills and Columbia.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices