Raising Cane's to open in Owings Mills

Raising Cane's is moving forward with a restaurant on Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills.

It will be located just west of Painters Mill Road, next to an AT&T and CVS store. An engineer representing the project, Josh Sharon of Morris & Ritchie Associates, spoke about it at a Baltimore County development review committee meeting today.

The small retail center, called "Painters Mill Place," will also include a car wash, he said.

Raising Cane's drew lots of attention when it opened its first Maryland location, in downtown Towson early this year.

The eatery on York Road had long lines regularly for months. Raising Cane's announced last year it would be opening more than 10 locations in the state.

The request to build the restaurant in Owings Mills was originally brought up last year, and was tabled by the county after a special exception was requested. This would be the second phase of the Painters Mill Place plan, said Josh Sharon. The special exception was for the car wash.

Officials raised concerns about access to Reisterstown Road, and the State Highway Administration is asking Raising Cane's to use an existing access road that's just further west of the proposed site.

Morris & Ritchie Associates Site plan showing Raising Cane's (in dark black on the left). Reisterstown Road is the horizontal road on the bottom.



Jenifer Nugent, division chief of development review for Baltimore County, noted at the meeting that she's still not sure how traffic circulation will work with getting out of the car wash.