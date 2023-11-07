Raising Cane's set to open newest location in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Hope you're hungry for chicken because Raising Cane's is opening another location and this one is in Columbia!

Raising Cane's, a brand recognized for its chicken finger meals, is set to open the doors to their newest restaurant today.

Located at 9071 Snowden River Parkway in the Snowden River Shopping Center, it will include images and memorabilia of famous Columbia natives like actor Edward Norton.

It will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

To celebrate the grand opening, Raising Cane's will award 20 lucky customers free Cane's for a year.

Raising Cane’s will also award the first 100 dine-in Customers who purchase a Box Combo a commemorative shirt and a Box Combo card valid on their next visit.