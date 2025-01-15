Owners of White Marsh's KŌNŌKŌ to open new Jamaican restaurant in south Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The owners of two popular local Jamaican restaurants will open a "Reggae Fusion" restaurant at Baltimore Peninsula next year.

It will be called Blü Cā (pronounced "blue kay") and will be in the Rye House apartment building. It's expected to open in early 2026.

The owners are part of the One Love Restaurant Group, which recently opened the popular KŌNŌKŌ in White Marsh and runs the longtime Island Spice Grille & Lounge in Edgewood, Harford County.

Blü Cā promises "small plates made to share packed with a blend of authentic Jamaican dishes and international cuisine," live music, and "an elegant design complemented by shades of blue, pops of color and unique textures," according to a press release from the Baltimore Peninsula development.

One Love Restaurant Group’s Sandy Tucker said in the release:

We had a vision for what would ultimately become Blü Cā for quite some time now, but when we found the perfect space at Baltimore Peninsula, that’s really when it came together. The restaurant’s waterfront setting will perfectly align with the island vibe and mouthwatering dishes we’ll be serving.

