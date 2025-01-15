Winter Restaurant Week events for 2025 begin in January

BALTIMORE — The temperatures have dropped, there's snow on the ground (at least at the time this article was written) and everyone wants to hunker down inside for the next few months.

Now is a great time to check out new, local restaurants in your area with the return of Winter Restaurant Week promotions in several counties and cities.

During these events, restaurants will offer special prix fixed menus, discounts and deals.

Click on the county or city to go to the website for a list of participating restaurants. And if there's one we missed, email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

Annapolis

February 22 - March 2

Baltimore City

January 24 - February 2

Baltimore County

January 17-26

Harford County

January 17-26

Howard County

January 20 - February 2