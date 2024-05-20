Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

honeygrow opens in Hunt Valley Towne Centre

honeygrow grand opening in Hunt Valley
honeygrow
honeygrow grand opening in Hunt Valley<br/>
honeygrow grand opening in Hunt Valley
Stir-fry, salad and honeybar at honeygrow
Cobb salad
Posted at 1:30 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 13:33:21-04

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — The fast-casual restaurant honeygrow opened its latest location Friday, in the Hunt Valley Towne Centre.

It's now in the new building with Cava, First Watch and Mission BBQ, fronting McCormick Road.

Offering stir-frys, salads and "honeybars" - desserts with fruit, honey, and other toppings - honeygrow can customize all its dishes, and also does catering.

The restaurant will also soon open at Columbia Crossing Shopping Center in Howard County, and at Westminster Station in Carroll County.

In Westminster, it will be in a new building that's expected to soon be anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market.

Locations in Timonium and Annapolis are planned to open this fall. The company completed restaurants at Owings Mills' Mill Station, Bel Air and Arundel Mills recently.

Company founder and CEO Justin Rosenberg said: "We're thrilled to expand our presence in Maryland and bring the unique dining experience of honeygrow to these vibrant communities. We're excited to continue our journey of growth and making new customers happy in each market that we plant roots in."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices