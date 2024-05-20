honeygrow opens in Hunt Valley Towne Centre

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — The fast-casual restaurant honeygrow opened its latest location Friday, in the Hunt Valley Towne Centre.

It's now in the new building with Cava, First Watch and Mission BBQ, fronting McCormick Road.

Offering stir-frys, salads and "honeybars" - desserts with fruit, honey, and other toppings - honeygrow can customize all its dishes, and also does catering.

The restaurant will also soon open at Columbia Crossing Shopping Center in Howard County, and at Westminster Station in Carroll County.

In Westminster, it will be in a new building that's expected to soon be anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market.

Locations in Timonium and Annapolis are planned to open this fall. The company completed restaurants at Owings Mills' Mill Station, Bel Air and Arundel Mills recently.

Company founder and CEO Justin Rosenberg said: "We're thrilled to expand our presence in Maryland and bring the unique dining experience of honeygrow to these vibrant communities. We're excited to continue our journey of growth and making new customers happy in each market that we plant roots in."

