Sprouts Farmers Market to open in Westminster Station

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A new Sprouts Farmers Market is expected to open late next year at Westminster Station in Carroll County.

“The City of Westminster and Common Council are honored and thrilled to welcome Sprouts Farmers Market to our community,” said Dr. Mona Becker, Mayor of Westminster.

“Sprouts offers fresh, natural, and healthy food options for our residents and allows our residents to continue to shop locally.”

The new store will bring approximately 100 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area. Hiring events will be announced closer to the store’s opening.

Shoppers should expect a farmer’s market experience and open layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store. The focus is on healthy food for all diets.

“We are thrilled to bring a wide selection of quality products that cater to a healthy lifestyle to the Westminster community,” said David McGlinchey, chief strategy officer of Sprouts.

This will be the sixth Sprouts in Maryland.