honeygrow restaurant opens in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County will be home to the third Baltimore-area location for honeygrow, a Philadelphia-based restaurant.

It will open at Bel Air Plaza shopping center, at Baltimore Pike and Route 24, on Nov. 29. The restaurant group is also planning to open almost a dozen locations in the region.

The restaurant offers fast-casual salads, stir-frys and desserts. Customers can create their own versions, or choose from five stir-frys and six salads. They can also create their own dessert, with a base of cheesecake filling or vanilla yogurt, from the "honeybar."

General manager Russell Meuer dropped by WMAR's Midday Maryland back in 2018 to cook up some Chesapeake crab-inspired stir-fry.

Justin Rosenberg, Founder, and CEO of honeygrow, said in a statement:

“We are excited to open in Bel Air and introduce honeygrow to the community. This will be the sixth honeygrow location that we will open this year while also celebrating our 10th anniversary. We’re on a mission to continue to provide a nourishing, creative, and delicious experience for our guests as this will be our third location in Maryland, with more on the way in 2023 and beyond.”

honeygrow has stores in Baltimore City's Charles Village and Harbor Point neighborhoods, as well as in Rockville.

