First Watch to open in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — First Watch, a breakfast-and-brunch restaurant, is building even more locations in Maryland.

The chain announced that it's opening four more restaurants in Maryland by the end of 2024.

One of those will be in Bel Air, in the building formerly occupied by Red Lobster on Bel Air Road.

That one is expected to open in late fall of 2024. A previously-announced restaurant at Mill Station in Owings Mills will open in early fall of 2024.

More restaurants are slated for Westminster (265 Baltimore Boulevard) in late Spring 2024, and, closer to Washington, D.C., one in Silver Spring by the end of this year, and in southern Maryland in 2025.

First Watch recently opened a restaurant in Towson and just opened one in Hunt Valley.

The company said in a statement: