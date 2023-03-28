Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

First Watch restaurant proposed for Owings Mills

First Watch announced Crab & Avocado Toast, and Bananas Foster French Toast, as two of its new seasonal dishes for spring.
First Watch
First Watch announced Crab &amp; Avocado Toast, and Bananas Foster French Toast, as two of its new seasonal dishes for spring.<br/>
First Watch announced Crab & Avocado Toast, and Bananas Foster French Toast, as two of its new seasonal dishes for spring.
Posted at 3:15 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 15:20:15-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Owings Mills could be getting a First Watch restaurant.

An engineer representing Mill Station (site of the former Owings Mills Mall) was up before Baltimore County's Development Review Committee today to request a change to the approved plan for shopping center.

Michael Gessell told the committee that Kimco Realty hopes to put First Watch in a vacant space between Five Below and AMC movie theater, which was originally slated for a drive-through bank.

Proposed First Watch restaurant
A First Watch restaurant is proposed for the red outlined area on this site plan shown at a Baltimore County Development Review Committee meeting

Gessell said the 6,000-square-foot space (shown as K23 on this map) would be converted from a drive-through setup to stormwater management facilities, and there would be an option for outdoor seating.

Mill Station will also soon be getting an Applebee's restaurant.

Meanwhile, First Watch is getting ready to open its fifth Baltimore-area location, in Towson.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices