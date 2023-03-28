First Watch restaurant proposed for Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Owings Mills could be getting a First Watch restaurant.

An engineer representing Mill Station (site of the former Owings Mills Mall) was up before Baltimore County's Development Review Committee today to request a change to the approved plan for shopping center.

Michael Gessell told the committee that Kimco Realty hopes to put First Watch in a vacant space between Five Below and AMC movie theater, which was originally slated for a drive-through bank.

WMAR A First Watch restaurant is proposed for the red outlined area on this site plan shown at a Baltimore County Development Review Committee meeting



Gessell said the 6,000-square-foot space (shown as K23 on this map) would be converted from a drive-through setup to stormwater management facilities, and there would be an option for outdoor seating.

Mill Station will also soon be getting an Applebee's restaurant.

Meanwhile, First Watch is getting ready to open its fifth Baltimore-area location, in Towson.