11 restaurants to open at Mill Station shopping center by 2025

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Opening dates have been announced for 11 new eateries coming to the Mill Station shopping center, site of the former Owings Mills Mall.

Councilman Julian Jones posted on social media about the 11 new tenants coming between spring 2023 and early 2025.

They include:

· Boardwalk Burgers & Fries – Spring 2023

· R&R Taqueria – Spring 2023

· Cinnaholic – Summer 2023

· Starbucks – Late Summer 2023

· Honeygrow – Late Summer 2023

· Papi Cuisine – Late Summer 2023

· Jamba Juice – Late Summer 2023

· Panda Express – End of 2023

· Carolina Kitchen – Early 2024

· First Watch – Late 2024

· Applebee’s – Early 2025

Kimco Realty's website shows the locations for most of the new restaurants.

The developer just requested a change to the original site plan proposal in order to accommodate the First Watch restaurant, which offers breakfast, brunch and lunch. This will be First Watch's sixth Baltimore-area restaurant; the company is also getting ready to open a location in Towson.

Applebee's, meanwhile, is opening in a standalone space next to the movie theater. The salad-and-stirfry chain called honeygrow is also continuing to grow in the Baltimore region, and is coming to Arundel Mills and Timonium as well.

Papi Cuisine, which became a popular restaurant in Federal Hill, is taking over the vacant Don Pablo's space across the street from the main shopping center.

Cinnaholic is a chain focused on cinnamon buns that has a location in Hampden's Rotunda and also plans to open at Canton Crossing.

The Carolina Kitchen is a Southern-food restaurant that has four locations in Prince George's County.

Boardwalk Fries, which originated in Ocean City, has Baltimore-area locations in Perry Hall and Lansdowne.

R&R Taqueria, a taco restaurant, has locations in downtown Baltimore and Perry Hall.

Jamba Juice has locations in Woodlawn, Columbia, and Arundel Mills, as well as BWI.

