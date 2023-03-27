First Watch restaurant opening in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Towson is about to get a new breakfast and brunch option.

First Watch will open its fifth Baltimore-area restaurant, in the Towson Place shopping center on Putty Hill Avenue at Goucher Boulevard.

The restaurant is moving into the space formerly occupied by Jared jewelry store. There was no immediate confirmation about the exact date when it would open.

Its hours will be from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to the website for the new location.

First Watch offers breakfast, brunch and lunch at all its locations. The restaurant also has locations in Timonium, Pikesville, Glen Burnie and Columbia.