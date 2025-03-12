Watch Now
Dito's (formerly Banditos) closing in Fed Hill after 14 years

Dito's in Federal Hill
WMAR
BALTIMORE — Banditos is closing its Federal Hill location (now known as "Ditos") this Sunday - and being replaced by GameOn Bar + Arcade.

The site of the former Mother's Grille, meanwhile, will become Liv's Tavern.

The owners of Mother's are also behind Banditos (which has six other locations), and Wayward Bar & Kitchen in Fed Hill.

Banditos has been on South Charles Street for 14 years.

