Dito's (formerly Banditos) closing in Fed Hill after 14 years

BALTIMORE — Banditos is closing its Federal Hill location (now known as "Ditos") this Sunday - and being replaced by GameOn Bar + Arcade.

RELATED | GameOn bar and arcade closing Federal Hill location

The site of the former Mother's Grille, meanwhile, will become Liv's Tavern.

RELATED | Federal Hill community reacts to Mother's bar closing

The owners of Mother's are also behind Banditos (which has six other locations), and Wayward Bar & Kitchen in Fed Hill.

Banditos has been on South Charles Street for 14 years.