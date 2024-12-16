Federal Hill community reacts to Mother's bar closing

BALTIMORE — On New Year’s Eve in 1997, Mother’s opened its doors for the first time in Baltimore City.

Now as we approach New Year’s Eve 2024, the business is getting ready to close its doors in Federal Hill for good.

Terry Tragas has been working for Mother’s for years and says he remembers when the bar was still growing.

“Back when I first started working here, what the game days were like, we really just had like a little wooden table out in the parking lot, like just one little tent, and now we have a whole stage with DJs set up and lights and TVs, and it's crazy how much it's like taken a life of its own and just become such a huge thing," says Terry Tragas.

WMAR caught up with people enjoying football Sunday to learn how much this space means to them.

“So it's just like one of those places where it's like, you know, you'll be comfortable where you're at, like you don't have to worry about nothing other than watching the game and having a good time. They keep the drinks coming; they keep the food coming, and it’s just one of those types of things," says Destiny Bennett.

Some say Mother’s is more than just a bar; some say it's an experience, especially with the outdoor space, including the purple patio where Ravens fans can enjoy home games with live music.

“It’s extremely bittersweet. I’ve worked here for 17 years since I was just a kid busting tables, so I kind of grew up with this place, and it’s definitely sad to see it go. It’s really like a family atmosphere here; like the staff all love each other and the regulars and everything. We’re going to miss it a lot," says Tragas.

Destiny Bennett says although Mother’s is not the only bar in Federal Hill that hosts game day events, she says the area won’t be the same without Mother’s.

“It's sad that they’re leaving because it's like mother's is just like a staple down here; like a lot of people know, like between here and McGerts, the M’s, it's the M’s for me," she says.

Tragas says he is grateful to the community for supporting the business for over 20 years.

“Thank you to everybody in the community for, you know, 28 years of just awesome run, so many great people that have turned into family for us here, and you know, we're going to miss it a lot; we're going to miss this neighborhood and miss the community a lot," he says.

Terry Tragas says they plan to close on January 19th, but they will continue to host game day events if the Ravens are in the playoffs.

The other Mother's locations will remain open.