Federal Hill staple, Mother's Grille, announces it's closing after 25 years in business

BALTIMORE — After 27 years in business, Mother's Grille in Federal Hill is closing its flagship location.

The longtime restaurant has sat on Charles Street since 1997.

A fan favorite and staple of Federal Hill known for their purple patio, Mother's food and atmosphere earned numerous accolades, including Best Bar Food by Baltimore Magazine and Best Sports Bar in Maryland by the Sporting News.

They announced it on Facebook saying, "After more than 27 incredible years in business, we have made the difficult decision to sell our Federal Hill location. While this chapter is closing, we are excited to look ahead to the next phase in Mother’s history, with the younger generation continuing to grow and expand the brand."

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the amazing people of Baltimore and Federal Hill for their unwavering support and patronage over the years."

"Baltimore City will always hold a special place in our hearts, and this location has been the flagship of our brand. While it is difficult to turn the page, we know it is the right decision for our family as we look ahead to the future."

The last day is Sunday, January 19.

The two other restaurants in Timonium and Arnold/Severna Park will remain open with the possibility of new locations in the future.

According to its website Mother's "began with a spark of inspiration during a lively Mardi Gras costume party in New Orleans, fondly known as Mom’s Ball."

Owner Dave Rather envisioned bringing a taste of New Orleans to Baltimore.

