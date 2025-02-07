Watch Now
GameOn bar and arcade closing Federal Hill location

BALTIMORE — In a social media post, GameOn bar and arcade announced they're closing their Federal Hill location.

"We have loved our time in Baltimore but will be closing our Fed Hill location at the end of the March," they said in the post.

The Columbia and Annapolis locations will remain open.

In the post, they said they're looking for a slightly bigger venue to move to in the Baltimore/DC area.

They're hosting an "Everything Must Go" event on Saturday, March 29, from 8 p.m. to close.

The bar and arcade was home to retro games like Ms. Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat 2 and Super Mario Brothers.

