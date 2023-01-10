Raising Cane's coming to Maryland, celebrating debut in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — A Raising Cane's restaurant is coming to Maryland, and they're hosting a grand opening on Thursday in Towson.

The restaurant will be a short walk away from Towson University’s campus and below Whole Foods at the Towson Row on 4 E.Towsontown Blvd.

It will kick off its grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Towson Chamber of Commerce at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan.12.

The event will feature live music with DJs and prizes awarded from 7-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Raising Cane's will also donate $1,000 to the Towson High School Booster Club, helping them pay for uniforms and equipment for the school's extracurricular activities.