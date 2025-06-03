Costas Inn opens new location in Timonium

TIMONIUM, Md. — After 54 years, Costas Inn opens a second location at the Timonium Fairgrounds.

This location will be known as Costas Inn Timonium.

"This was our dad’s vision, and though he’s no longer physically with us, we feel him in every moment. It’s been just over two months since he passed, but we know he’s guiding us, sending signs, and watching over this next chapter," wrote the Costas Inn team on Facebook.

The restaurant is best known for its crab dishes, also known as "World Famous Crabs."

Costas Inn has been open since 1971 along Northpoint Boulevard. Costas N. Triantafilos, owner of the local landmark restaurant, died earlier this year after carbon monoxide was discovered in his home.

The restaurant is now open and will operate seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and until 10 p.m. on weekends.