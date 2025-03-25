Baltimore mourns tragic loss of beloved Costas Inn owner, Costas N. Triantafilos

BALTIMORE — Tributes are pouring in as Baltimore mourns the tragic loss of a community staple and business leader.

Costas N. Triantafilos, owner of the local landmark Costas Inn restaurant, died Monday.

Baltimore County Fire crews pulled Triantafilos from his home in Glen Arm after it reportedly became consumed with Carbon Monoxide.

The Fire Department initially received a cardiac arrest call at the home, but immediately detected CO on scene.

Investigators discovered a vehicle left running in an attached garage, causing CO to build up inside the home.

Costas' wife Mary was also removed from the home, and at last check remained in critical condition.

While fire officials have not officially confirmed any death, or named the Triantafilos family as victims, the Costas Inn issued a statement on Facebook about losing their "guiding force."

Costas Inn opened in 1971, situated along Northpoint Boulevard.

The restaurant has not only served as a popular community hub, but has been a well known destination for celebrities and athletes passing through town.

