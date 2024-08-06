Bubbakoo's Burritos to open in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — The Bubbakoo's Burritos chain now has a sign up on Taylor Avenue in Towson.

This would be the latest Baltimore-area location for the expanding "Mexican fusion" chain.

It's in the Loch Raven Plaza shopping center, anchored by Aldi, at the Loch Raven Boulevard intersection.

Bubbakoo's is "coming soon" to the space, after also recently opening in Owings Mills and Hunt Valley.

It's just one of the food-related changes at the four busy shopping centers at Taylor/Loch Raven.

American Fish & Chicken recently opened at the former Qdoba site at Pleasant Plains Shopping Center; Popeyes is also expected to open in that center. And, The Crackpot restaurant, at Ravenwood Shopping Center, rebranded and changed its menu this summer.