Bubbakoo's Burritos to open 5th Baltimore-area restaurant

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The "Mexican fusion" chain Bubbakoo's Burritos is opening its fifth Baltimore-area location, and this time it's in northeast Baltimore County.

Bubbakoo's plans to open in the Putty Hill Plaza shopping center, on Belair Road just north of the Beltway, "hopefully mid-summer."

It's taking over the spot formerly occupied by Bullseyes Pit Beef & Catering.

Bullseyes closed its restaurant March 30, according to its website, although it's continuing the catering business.

Bubbakoo's recently opened in Owings Mills and Cockeysville.

It's also in Linthicum Heights and Millersville in Anne Arundel County.

Bubbakoo's offers innovations like the "Chiwawa" (panko-crusted cheesy rice ball filled with cheese and meat), a tostada bowl, curly fries with various toppings, lifestyle bowls, and wings (including cauliflower bites).