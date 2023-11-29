Bubbakoo's Burritos to open restaurants in Owings Mills, Hunt Valley

BALTIMORE — Bubbakoo's Burritos, which opened its first Maryland eatery in Anne Arundel County last year, will soon open two Baltimore County locations.

Bubbakoo's is based in New Jersey and offers "Mexican-fusion fast-casual" food in more than 100 locations nationwide. The chain offers specialties like a Hibachi Steak & Shrimp Burrito, Buffalo Beef Chiwawa, Burittodilla, and a Nashville Hot Chicken Burrito.

The restaurant will open on Red Run Boulevard at Dolfield in Owings Mills (in the building with Dunkin'), and on York Road near Shawan Road in Cockeysville (the shopping center with Giant).

Bubbakoo's opened late last year in Millersville, Anne Arundel County, and also opened in Linthicum.