Aurora Seafood & Grill Buffet to celebrate grand opening with discounted prices

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Aurora Seafood & Grill Buffet, the restaurant replacing the shuttered Golden Corral in northeast Baltimore County, will hold its grand opening Tuesday.

Located on Rossville Boulevard just east of Belair Road, the restaurant will hold their grand opening from September 9 through Halloween.

With the grand opening comes discounted prices like $1 off lunch and 15% off dinner, the restaurant's website says.

Golden Corral previously operated at the location until they closed their Rossville location, in addition to it other locations in 2024.

