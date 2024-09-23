New restaurant coming to Golden Corral site in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A new restaurant is apparently replacing the shuttered Golden Corral in northeast Baltimore County.

There's a sign on the building, on Rossville Boulevard just east of Belair Road, that says Aurora Seafood & Grill Buffet is "coming soon."

No information is available online about Aurora Seafood.

There was an announcement earlier this summer that a restaurant with the same name would be opening in northern Virginia.

The Golden Corral building was sold in August, according to online property records. The new owner is identified only as "7908 Rossville LLC."

Golden Corral closed the Rossville location early this year, in addition to its other area locations.