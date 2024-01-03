Golden Corral closes two Maryland locations

BALTIMORE — Three of Maryland's nine Golden Corral restaurants are now closed, either temporarily or permanently.

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill's website confirms that the Baltimore County location, on Rossville Boulevard, is now permanently closed.

So is the restaurant in Hagerstown, in western Maryland. Golden Corral is also "temporarily" closed in Glen Burnie.

The national buffet chain is still open in Aberdeen and at Arundel Mills.

Golden Corral did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the closures on Wednesday.

Restaurant Dive reported this fall that Golden Corral is branching out into the fast-casual world, with a restaurant called Homeward Kitchen. The first one opened in North Carolina, and the company plans to expand to more locations.