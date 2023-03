OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Applebee's will be joining the stores and restaurants at the Mill Station shopping center in Owings Mills.

The shopping center's directory shows that Applebee's is moving into an 8,000-square-foot space next to the AMC movie theater.

This would be the restaurant's eighth location in the Baltimore area. Applebee's is also located in Towson, Westminster, Catonsville, northwest Baltimore, White Marsh, Gambrills and Aberdeen.