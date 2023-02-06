Pup adopted by family in Columbia to compete in Puppy Bowl

NEW YORK — While football fans are counting down the days to the Super Bowl animal lovers are counting down to the 19th annual Puppy Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl is an event meant to help dogs get adopted. It features over 100 puppies from over 65 animal shelters across the world.

Pups are divided into two teams just like the football pros; team Ruff versus team Fluff.

If you’re looking for a team and player to root for, Kayden plays for Team Ruff. He's already found his forever home with a family in Columbia, Maryland.

The Maryland puppies were featured in last year's event.

MORE: 3 Maryland pups to be featured in Discovery's 2022 Puppy Bowl

When watching, if you spot a dog you’d like to have on your team, you can visit Discovery.com to adopt.

The Puppy Bowl airs this Sunday at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet.