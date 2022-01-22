3 Maryland pups to be featured in Discovery's 2022 Puppy Bowl

BALTIMORE — Three Maryland pups have been selected to participate in Discovery's 2022 Puppy Bowl.

Gherkin, now known as Pickles, will represent Team Fluff.

The Australian Cattle Dog and Golden Retriever mix was chosen from Knine Rescue in Montgomery County.

She was rescued along with other puppies who were found in a box on the side of a road.

Maltese brothers Biff and Mr. Truffles will also make their Puppy Bowl debut this year playing for Team Ruff.

The two come from Last Chance Animal Rescue in Waldorf, which had three pups featured in the 2020 Puppy Bowl.

MORE: 3 Maryland pups to be featured in 2020 Puppy Bowl

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will host this year's Puppy Bowl on February 13 at 2pm on Animal Planet.

