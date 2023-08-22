Woman says four dogs were stolen from inside her Baltimore home

BALTIMORE — Barbie Brooks was only gone for two hours. When she returned to Brooklyn Homes Friday morning, all four of her dogs and her flat-screen TV were gone.

"There was a lot of things stolen, but I don't care about everything else, I just want my babies back," Brooks said.

Brooks says her air-conditioning unit on her second-story window had been pushed in - that's how she believes the thieves got in.

"It was just on the floor," Brooks said.

Brooks filed a police report; officers told her they took fingerprints and are looking at surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.

Two of the dogs are French Bulldogs; the other two are American Bulldogs. Both breeds top the list for most common dogs to be stolen, according to the American Kennel Club.

Barbie Brooks

"I don't know if people understand like when you have pets, and you've had them since they were young, and one of them was like a support dog, they don't understand that that's like one of your kids being gone. So I've just been really hurting. I just can't believe anybody would do that," Brooks said.

Brooks has been putting up flyers around the neighborhood, and sharing information on social media. She worries the more time passes, the harder the dogs will be to track down.

"I can't sleep, I can't eat. I really miss my babies. They are special kinds of dogs, like they have special needs so I'm so afraid that one of the dogs is gonna die if we don't find them, because they don't know how to take care of them," Brooks explained.

If you see the dogs - either out and about, or online - you're asked to call this number: 443-712-6006.

No questions asked for the dogs' safe return.