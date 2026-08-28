Second victim dies following Cape St. Claire house explosion

CAPE ST. CLAIRE, Md. — The man injured in the house explosion last week has died of his injuries, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said Friday.

Stanley Synowczynski, 75, was critically injured following a home explosion on Green Holly Drive last Thursday.

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His wife, Linda Synowczynski, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fire Department ruled the explosion accidental.

Investigators found that Stanley Synowczynski had been doing HVAC work in his home and accidentally cut a propane gas line.

The gas accumulated, and the use of a metal grinder ignited the explosion.

"This is a tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the Synowczynski's," the Fire Department said in a statement.