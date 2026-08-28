Anonymous act of kindness gives Vietnam veteran back the uniform he once thought was gone forever

BALTIMORE — A Vietnam veteran first introduced to WMAR viewers in July through a story by Voice for Veterans reporter Cyera Williams is now at the center of an emotional act of kindness.

Carroll “Sonny” Smith, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served from 1965 to 1969, told Williams in that original story that one of his biggest regrets was destroying his Marine dress blues after returning home from Vietnam.

For Smith, the uniform was part of the reason he wanted to become a Marine in the first place.

“I fell in love with the uniform,” Smith said.

He remembers being about 10 years old, watching Marines march in a parade near Patterson Park, and telling his mother that one day he would have one of those uniforms.

“I always wanted to be a Marine,” Smith said.

Smith did become a Marine, serving four years. But when he came home from Vietnam, he said the country’s treatment of returning service members was painful.

“It made us feel like we had done something wrong by going over there,” Smith said.

At the time, Smith said he put peace signs and stickers on his dress blues before eventually throwing them away. It was a decision he would regret for decades.

“I just wish I hadn’t destroyed my uniform. That’s all,” Smith said.

Vietnam Vet receives new dress blues in act of kindness

After seeing WMAR’s story in July, an anonymous Maryland couple reached out. They wanted to replace Smith’s dress blues while keeping their identity private.

When Williams told Smith about the offer, he was overcome with gratitude.

“I don’t know how to thank them,” Smith said.

The anonymous donor later shared this statement:

“My gesture wasn't about a uniform -- it was about honoring a Marine's service, preserving his story, and reminding him that people care about him and the sacrifices he made.

When I heard his story, how destroying his uniform was one of his biggest regrets, I knew I had the ability to fix that single issue. Too often, people wait for someone else to step forward and help. My message would be that when you can make a difference in someone's life, no matter how small, you should act.

Real change happens when ordinary people choose to help where they can, when they can, rather than assuming someone else will do it. In this case, it was simply one Marylander helping another, and that's exactly how it should be.

I am especially grateful to SSgt. Najafabadi, whose 'can do' attitude made “this mission” a success. From the moment I reached out, he demonstrated that the Marine Corps values of commitment, service, and brotherhood do not end with a deployment, a retirement, or even a generation. His willingness to go above and beyond reinforced a simple truth:

Once a Marine, always a Marine!

The “esprit de corps” that binds Marines together remains as strong today as it was decades ago.

My hope is that SSgt. Najafabadi's actions serve as an example of the character and values the Marine Corps instills in its people. I also hope that those considering military service see this story as a reminder of how deeply Americans appreciate the men and women who serve this great nation.”

The Bel Air Marines helped make the moment possible. SSgt. Nima Najafabadi helped secure the uniform, and when there was no belt buckle, he removed his own and gave it so Smith’s dress blues would be complete.

When Smith learned that detail, he became emotional.

“Please do thank them all for me,” Smith said.