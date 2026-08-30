Maryland Sun Bucks benefits expiring soon — here's what families need to know

BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland families who received Sun Bucks benefits this summer need to spend them before they expire.

Gov. Wes Moore is urging Marylanders to use their Sun Bucks electronic benefits before the 122-day expiration window closes. Benefits expire 122 days after they are issued.

The Maryland Sun Bucks program — formally known as the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer program — provides $40 per eligible student each month from June through August, totaling $120 per student over the summer. The program is designed to help families with school-aged children who receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year afford groceries during the summer break.

"No child should ever go hungry, and the success of SUN Bucks has brought that goal closer to reality, ensuring students have access to essential meals to thrive in the summertime," Moore said. "This program has been a critical lifeline for families to bring food to their table, as our administration invests in communities to combat food insecurity, improve community health outcomes, and fight to end child poverty."

WATCH: Gov. Moore urges families to use Sun Bucks now: 'No child should go hungry' Gov. Moore urges families to use Sun Bucks now: 'No child should go hungry'

Last summer, Maryland distributed $75 million in direct benefits to feed more than 630,000 students — the largest investment in combating childhood hunger during the summer months in state history.

For most Maryland families, no paperwork is required to access Sun Bucks. The state automatically enrolls students who qualify through existing programs. Students whose families receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) benefits have the $40 monthly benefit added directly to their existing EBT cards. Students qualifying through Medicaid, the Free and Reduced-Price School Meals program, or out-of-home care are also automatically enrolled.

Acting Maryland Department of Human Services Secretary Stacy L. Rodgers said the program helps bridge a gap that has grown wider in recent months.

"We want to ensure that summer can be a season of fun and growth for our children. SUN Bucks helps reduce concerns about access to nutritious food and meals," Rodgers said. "SUN Bucks bridges the critical hunger gap that opens when schools close for the summer — a gap that has widened due to federal changes in the SNAP program. Maryland continues to step up to combat childhood poverty and ensure our customers can afford to feed their families."

For families whose children are not automatically enrolled but may still qualify, you can apply online.

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