Four people are displaced after a house fire in Cecil County Saturday morning.

4 people displaced after Cecil County house fire possibly caused by electrical issue Saturday morning.

Delmarva Firefighting Forum (FB) 4 people displaced after Cecil County house fire possibly caused by electrical issue Saturday morning

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, someone reported the fire around 4:55am.

The building sitting at 125 Walnut Ln was engulfed in flames, according to officials.

The night before at 9:08pm, some who lived there reported calling emergency services regarding smoke coming from the attic.

Crews from the Singerly Fire Company arrived at the scene and confirmed the fire started as a result of the home's electrical system.

Firefighters would put out the flames and secure power to the home.

The same electrical issue may have caused the fire the following morning, according to officials.

The State Fire Marshal says the fire caused $400,000 in damages.

