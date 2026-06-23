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Voters head to the polls to determine which candidates will face off in the General Election in November

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Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
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It is Primary Day in Maryland.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. To find your polling location, click here.

Voters who are using mail-in ballots must have their ballot postmarked by June 23. They can also bring ballots to a drop box. Click here to see a list of drop box locations.

If you are not registered to vote, you can bring an official form of I.D. and a document with proof of address to a polling location to register.

To see profiles on candidates in this year's primary, from governor to county councils, check out the WMAR-2 News Candidate Guide.

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