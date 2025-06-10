Vincent Schiraldi talks with WMAR after resigning from DJS position

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's Department of Juvenile Services is undergoing leadership changes as Vincent Schiraldi has resigned from his position as secretary. Governor Wes Moore has selected Betsy Fox-Tolentino to lead the department moving forward.

In an interview following his resignation, Schiraldi said he approached the Moore administration indicating he was ready to step down when they felt it was appropriate.

"Then a week, maybe a little more than a week later, Fagan Harris the Chief of Staff called me to Annapolis and said they were going to accept that, thanked me for my service, talked about the transition stuff with the incoming person Betsy Tolentino and settled on a departure date of June 20," Schiraldi said.

Despite facing calls for his resignation and negative coverage, Schiraldi believes he made positive contributions during his tenure at the department.

"We started the Thrive Academy and several other programs that work with credible messengers, men and women who have dealt with the criminal justice system themselves to provide kids the kind of mentoring the kind of supports that they will need to avoid gun violence," Schiraldi said.

Betsy Fox-Tolentino will serve as acting secretary of the department. She is a graduate of Widener Law School and spent seven years as an attorney before working for the Department of Juvenile Services for 11 years in various roles.

For the past three years, Fox-Tolentino has been with ROCA, a nonprofit organization focused on keeping people out of crime and decreasing recidivism in Baltimore and across the country.

"Betsy has always been willing to do whatever it takes to support young people and do what's best for public safety. I look forward to continuing our work together as she steps into this new role," said Molly Baldwin, ROCA Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The governor's office has confirmed Fox-Tolentino's appointment. She will go before Maryland's Senate for confirmation. According to the state constitution, the Senate has until the end of the next regular session to approve or deny appointments to the governor's cabinet.

