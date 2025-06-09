Governor Moore appoints new secretary for Maryland Department of Juvenile Services

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new leader for the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.

Governor Wes Moore has appointed Betsy Fox Tolentino as the acting secretary, replacing former secretary Vincent Schiraldi.

She will assume the role on June 11.

In a statement released Monday, Governor Moore said that his highest priority is to keep communities safe, noting that Maryland has seen significant drops in crime, including in non-fatal shootings and homicides.

“We knew when we took office that the Department of Juveniles Services was one of the most troubled in all of State government. We need to continue to move fast and diligently in order to turn it around," said Governor Moore.

For months, many have called for Schiraldi's job, including community leaders that continued to see crime committed by youth in Baltimore.

In May, an audit alleged multiple counts of systematic failure within DJS, revealing poor oversight of departmental facilities, personnel, and financial resources, all under Schiraldi's tenure.

With that being said, Governor Moore did not specify what led to replacing Schiraldi in his announcement Monday.

Tolentino, who is currently serving as the managing director of juvenile and young adult justice initiatives at the Roca Impact Institute, brings 18 years of experience focused on criminal and juvenile justice advocacy, policy, and development.

Tolentino also volunteers with community-based organizations, serves on the Mentor MD/DC board of directors, and is an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

I am pleased that Betsy Fox Tolentino has raised her hand to serve and will lead the department during the next critical phase of this work. Her focus on safety for all communities is defined by executional excellence, accountability for justice-involved youth, support for the staff who serve them, and sturdy grounding in the law is exactly what we need at this moment,” said Governor Moore.

“I am thankful for Secretary Schiraldi’s service to Maryland while leading an organization that shapes the lives of our young people who need support. I wish him well in his next endeavors,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson. “I also want to congratulate Betsy Tolentino on her nomination as secretary. Ms. Tolentino's experience in successful operations at the Department of Juvenile Services will be important to the next phase of the work for the agency. Her organizational management skills will be an asset to reform. I look forward to meeting with her to gain a better understanding of her vision to enhance accountability, rehabilitation, and collaboration within the justice system for young people in Maryland.”

“Betsy Tolentino brings a great deal of experience working on issues related to juvenile justice in Maryland. She has worked at both DJS and private organizations that rehabilitate kids in the juvenile justice system,” said House Judiciary Committee Chair Luke Clippinger. “I look forward to working with her and the governor as they work to improve programming and outcomes at the Department of Juvenile Services.”

“Governor Wes Moore’s appointment of Betsy Fox-Tolentino as Secretary of DJS marks a new day and a new chapter for juvenile services in Maryland,” said Judicial Proceedings Committee Member Senator Mike McKay. “I’m confident in her leadership and deeply thankful to the governor for addressing the concerns of my constituents and our state with this thoughtful and capable choice.”

“I wholly support Betsy Tolentino's appointment as acting secretary for the Department of Juvenile Services. She is a critical leader for this moment, with a deep understanding of the challenges young people face and what they are capable of achieving with the right support in the system,” said Roca, Inc. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Molly Baldwin. “Betsy has always been willing to do whatever it takes to support young people and do what's best for public safety. I look forward to continuing our work together as she steps into this new role.”

Mayor Brandon Scott also released a statement: