Vigil remembers woman killed in Bel Air shooting

BEL AIR, Md. — After the sun went down in Harford County on Tuesday night, candles went up in remembrance of Meghan Lewis, described to WMAR as a compassionate supporter of the local LGBTQ community.

"I loved her dearly," said Tina Castle, who took the train down from Massachusetts to remember Lewis, "she was an amazing human being."

"When I first came out she was very encouraging and affirming, and all those things that are important to us,” Castle added.

Several dozen gathered on Bel Air's Main Street, outside the Harford County Circuit Courthouse, at a vigil organized by local pro-LGBTQ groups: Upper Chesapeake Pride, Maryland Safe Haven and Trans Maryland.

"I think it's a scary time for LGBTQ people and particularly trans people in Harford County," said Kurt Doan, president of Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride, "and we want to make sure that we're out here and visible and trying to let the community know we're here and know what resources are available to them."

According to police, the incident happened about a week ago, on Churchill Road in Bel Air. Charging documents said there was an argument between Lewis and 47-year-old Brian Delen, who was delivering food, and, according to the documents, asked Lewis something to the effect of "Are you waiting for a food delivery, sir."

Documents said the two argued, Delen started driving away, Lewis followed on foot, then Delen got out of the car, re-engaged with Lewis, there was a 'physical altercation,' and Delen pulled out a handgun and shot Lewis, who was taken to the hospital and died.

Delen was the one who called police, telling them he was attacked by an unknown person, the documents said. Delen faces a 2nd degree murder charge, in addition to assault and weapons charges.

Attendees exchanged words and memories via microphone and person to person; remembering a mutual friend described as a staunch supporter for the local LGBTQ community.

"I'm numb. I'm still numb. I've had a lot of tears - it's been a total shock," Castle said.