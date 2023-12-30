Bel Air shooting victim described as ‘uplifting,’ supporter of trans community

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A Bel Air woman was shot dead during an argument on Wednesday, according to court documents.

According to charging documents, the incident happened on Churchill Road Wednesday in Bel Air, where Brian Delen, 47, was delivering food. The documents said Delen asked Meghan Lewis, 52: "Are you waiting for a food delivery, sir"

As per Delen's account described in the documents, Lewis was offended and believed Delen had misgendered her, and yelled at him. The filing says Delen drove away, and Lewis followed on foot; Delen stopped driving and the two 'engaged in a physical altercation."

Then, the documents said, Delen shot Lewis in the abdomen with a handgun. She was pronounced dead at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

Delen himself called police, whom he told he was attacked by an unknown person, the documents said.

Members of the local LGBTQ community are describing Lewis as 'uplifting,' and a committed supporter of transgender people in Maryland.

"That's just who she was as a person - she was always interested in uplifting our fellow community members," said Lee Blinder, the executive director of Trans Maryland, a group which supports the trans community across the state.

Blinder told WMAR Lewis went out of her way to help those within her community.

"She had even, just over the holiday, recently made a post in one of the community groups offering for folks to join her at her home for a holiday dinner, and that's just who Meghan was," Blinder added.

"It's incredibly heartbreaking to lose a community member to violence. Sadly it happens, unfortunately disproportionately, particularly to trans women," said Blinder.

Blinder said the community is planning a celebration of life later to remember Lewis.

"I think she would be wanting us to find ways to find joy right now. She's the kind of person who'd be a little mad if you're just sitting at home crying," Blinder continued, "and of course, people should feel free to express their grief in the way that feels right for them. I've done my share of crying over the last couple days, but we really want people to come out and celebrate Meghan in the way she would like to be celebrated."

Delen faces serious charges, including second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Delen was released on recognizance, according to Maryland court records. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 25.