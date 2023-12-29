Man charged with killing transgender woman following argument in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A man in Harford County was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a transgender woman Wednesday night.

Brian Delen has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree murder and a gun charge.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Churchill Road in Bel Air for the report of a shooting.

According to charging documents, Delen was delivering food in the area. He saw the victim, Meghan Lewis, walking towards his car.

Lewis identified as a transgender woman.

Contributed Photo

Delen then said, "Are you waiting for a food delivery sir."

According to Delen's account, Lewis took offense to what she believed was Delen misgendering her and began yelling at him.

Charging documents say Delen began to drive away when Lewis followed on foot. After stopping his vehicle to re-engage with Lewis, a physical altercation took place.

During this scuffle, Delen shot Lewis and she was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Delen has a valid Maryland wear and carry permit.