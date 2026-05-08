ANNAPOLIS, Md — An 11-year-old dog who spent four years of her life severely matted and slightly malnourished has gone from one of the worst neglect cases a local shelter volunteer had ever seen to a finalist in a national dog competition.

Kailey, a dog surrendered to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, was in critical condition when volunteer groomer Patrice McCarron got the call to help.

"Kailey is really special to me because it was the worst case of neglect I had seen," McCarron said.

Ungroomed for years, this dog found love — now she's competing for a $10,000 national prize Rescued dog Kailey is now a finalist in a national grooming competition

Kailey had spent four years covered in matting, with overgrown nails and slight malnourishment. The condition had become so severe it affected her ability to eat.

"She couldn't open her mouth. She was so matted she couldn't get her jaw open to eat. She had so much matting on her face we weren't even sure she had a second eye," McCarron said.

The shelter said Kailey's previous owners were not abusive — they simply could not keep up with her grooming needs. Kelly Brown, president of the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, said the situation highlights an important conversation shelters have with prospective adopters.

"Not all the time is it someone that is being abusive, some people are just overwhelmed with it but that's why we try to talk to people about it who are adoptive like this is going to be part of their care is grooming and it has to be part of their care," Brown said.

Shortly after her transformation, Kailey was adopted by Patty Hutchinson, whose daughter encouraged her to get a dog following the death of her husband.

"My daughter decided I should get a dog, my husband died about a year and a half ago. I'm rattling around the house by myself and she says you need company because I hate coming home to an empty house and she sent me the write up on this dog and I sat there and cried like a baby and said I got to have this dog," Hutchinson said.

The bond between Hutchinson and Kailey has grown quickly.

"She's just put a place in my heart I didn't think I had any more room for," Hutchinson said.

Now, Kailey is one of 3 finalists in Wahl's Dirty Dog Competition. McCarron reflected on how far Kailey has come.

"I can't think of any dog that would have deserved it more. If you had seen the before pictures like I did which I am sorry I ever saw, you just can't believe how wonderful she is now," McCarron said.

McCarron also praised Wahl for bringing attention to volunteer groomers and shelter animals.

"For Wahl to be doing this for people like myself that volunteer their time and want to help these animals get in wonderful homes, we couldn't ask for more they made our job easier bringing the awareness out," McCarron said.

The winning dog's groomer and shelter will receive $10,000. Brown said the prize money would make a significant impact on the nonprofit shelter.

"It would mean the world to us to be able to win this contest. Being a non-profit we rely on donations so you can imagine that this would make a huge difference here and what I would love to do if we win is upgrade our grooming room," Brown said.

Below are the Contest details and how you can vote for Kailey.

The 15th Annual Dirty Dogs Contest is Back – Now it’s Time to Choose the Winner!

Wahl® and Greater Good Charities are once again celebrating the incredible power of grooming. After an inspiring round of submissions from talented groomers and dedicated shelters and rescue groups, the competition has been narrowed down to the top three dog makeovers.

Millions of shelter dogs never receive grooming, making it harder to attract potential adopters. These finalists show just how powerful that transformation can be.

Now, you decide who wins!

First Prize: $5,000 for the Shelter + $5,000 for the Groomer

Second Prize: $2,000 for the Shelter + $2,000 for the Groomer

Third Prize: $1,000 for the Shelter + $1,000 for the Groomer

How to Vote for Your Favorite Dirty Dog:

Visit @WahlPets, @WahlAnimal or @WahlAnimal_CA on TikTok to watch each finalist’s transformation story. Then, vote by commenting #WahlDirtyDogsContest on your favorite video, there is no limit to the number of comments allowed per person. Voting is open through May 31, 2026 at 11:59 am CST.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

