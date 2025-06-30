Underground fire impacts leads to lost business, failed deliveries

BALTIMORE — At the corner of East Baltimore and South streets, the sounds of heavy machinery mix in with the usual busy traffic as crews continued to repair cables damaged from an underground fire.

"It was kind of scary. I heard like a couple of explosions from under the ground," Kishor Chhetri, an employee at the America Wine and Spirit store, told WMAR-2 News.

Chhetri was working when it began Saturday afternoon.

"Our business was impacted, you know, because of the street was blocked and the customers couldn't reach us and the delivery also, you know, get delayed and canceled," he said.

Though the streets were partially re-opened on Monday morning, it wasn't in time for Billy Shea's start to the day as co-owner of Two Guys City Cafe.

"Couldn't get down to any of the roads, so I had to go all the way around and then go into the parking garage and unload everything and then I came in and found out that our food delivery didn't show up," he said. "I really just had to go to the grocery store because we start fresh every week with all of our food in-house."

The impact of this underground fire has mainly been felt only on the roads, something businesses are grateful for.

Baltimore DOT reports the closures are expected to last through Tuesday afternoon and possibly later into the evening.

"My main concern is whether or not the people will be able to get into the building throughout the day. Other than that, the orders and all, we'll work around it. We'll make sure that that that we're able to get all of our product in," Shea said.

Multiple underground fires have been reported just a few blocks away on North Charles street in 2024.

One in September resulted in an explosion that caused evacuations, power shutdowns and extensive property damage that took months to recover from.

WMAR-2 News reached out to BGE about the cause of these fires but have not received a response.

The cause of this latest fire still remains under investigation.