Some roads to re-open by Monday morning commute after manhole fire

The cause is now under investigation according to fire officials
Underground fire
An underground explosion in downtown Baltimore on Saturday, June 28 prompted several road closures that continued through the rest of the weekend.
Underground fire

BALTIMORE — Several streets remain closed on Sunday after an underground fire broke out on Saturday afternoon, but some relief is expected in time for Monday morning's commute.

The fire was spotted when black smoke could be seen billowing out from four different manholes near E. Baltimore Street and Guilford Ave. just before 3 p.m. according to fire officials.

The incident prompted several streets to close near city hall including: Baltimore Street from Calvert and Holliday Streets and Guilford Avenue between Fayette and Redwood Streets.

Baltimore Gas Electric crews were on the scene throughout Saturday evening and into Sunday making repairs, the area re-opened to pedestrians but not yet cars.

According to a BGE spokeswoman, Baltimore and South Streets should be open by 6 a.m. Monday morning. However, Guilford Avenue from Baltimore to Fayette streets will remain closed "until repairs are completed."

It's not clear when that may be at this time.

Baltimore DOT released an advisory Sunday evening encouraging motorists to use alternates routes to avoid congestion and delays. Live detour alerts are available through the Waze app.

Also according to DOT, "Transportation Enforcement Officers (TEO’S) will be deployed downtown to help facilitate the movement of traffic."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries have been reported.

Baltimore is no stranger to these types of incidents. Last year, two separate underground fires beneath North Charles Street caused manhole explosions and thousands of power outages. First in January and later again in September.

The same block had experienced similar issues previously in 2018.

It's less than 1/2 a mile away from the most recent reported underground fire.

